Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

