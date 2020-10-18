Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,815 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,534,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,546,605.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,136,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,345,438.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,562 shares of company stock worth $13,494,405 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

