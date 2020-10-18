Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vistra by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vistra by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,870 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

