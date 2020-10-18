Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $495.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.25.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

