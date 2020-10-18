Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

