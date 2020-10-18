Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $174.86 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

