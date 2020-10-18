Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HTHT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.62.

HTHT opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

