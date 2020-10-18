Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.60.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1025467 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

