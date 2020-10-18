Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.37.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1025467 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.29%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

