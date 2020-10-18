Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 1,250 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

