Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $294,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,789. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.