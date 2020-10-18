Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $473.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

