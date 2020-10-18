Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 44 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 7.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $364.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

