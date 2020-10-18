Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $210,946.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $210,946.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, DEx.top, Mercatox and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc, IDEX, IDAX, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinEx, Upbit, BitForex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

