IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $419.28

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.28 and traded as high as $430.00. IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) shares last traded at $420.10, with a volume of 138,058 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.90. The firm has a market cap of $368.79 million and a PE ratio of 168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables enterprises automate digital customer communications and interactions. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise cloud communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

