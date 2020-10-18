Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Industrial Tech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:ITACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 19th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ITACU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

