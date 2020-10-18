Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Major Shareholder Sells $11,850.00 in Stock

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) major shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $11,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

