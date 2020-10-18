Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Buys $12,000.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $81,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AXR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AMREP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

