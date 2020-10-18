Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £149.73 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £151.09 ($197.40).

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($195.35).

On Monday, August 3rd, Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76).

BA stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.02. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

