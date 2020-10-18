Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £14,922.16 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.16 ($19,495.90).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

