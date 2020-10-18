Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

