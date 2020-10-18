Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$37,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,675,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,021,160.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$137,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total value of C$23,023.00.

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16. Rupert Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.