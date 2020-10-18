Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $261,900.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

