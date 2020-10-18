Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Insight Select Income Fund has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

INSI opened at $20.36 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

