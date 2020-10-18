Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,615.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

