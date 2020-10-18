Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.72.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.36.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

