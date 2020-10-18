Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

TSE:IPL opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.36. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

