Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 5,000

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IHG. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,951.54 ($51.63).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,174 ($54.53) on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,861.65.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

