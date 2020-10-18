InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

IHG opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

