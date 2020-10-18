InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.
IHG opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
