Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ISRG stock opened at $752.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $708.30 and a 200 day moving average of $613.19.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $589,970.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $708.36.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.