Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

