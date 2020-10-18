Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.