IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQE plc (IQE.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut IQE plc (IQE.L) to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).

Shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) stock opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. IQE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.21.

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQE plc will post 399.9999715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

