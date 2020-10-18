iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 50.3% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

