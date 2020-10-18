iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $325.68 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $332.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,544,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,981,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.