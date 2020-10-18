iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $325.68 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $332.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,544,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,981,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.