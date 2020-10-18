iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Aperimus Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aperimus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $162.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.