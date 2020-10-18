iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 519.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

