Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) PT Raised to $29.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.56. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.