Ivy Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 152.4% against the dollar. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

