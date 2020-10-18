J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

