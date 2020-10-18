JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.