Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €89.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.79 ($102.10).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €91.38 ($107.51) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

