Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of MLM opened at $258.97 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 499,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

