Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:JHX opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.19. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

