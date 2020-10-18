Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

