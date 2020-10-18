Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

