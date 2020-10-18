Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HENKEL AG & CO/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wylenzek now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HENKY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.69.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

