John L. Battelle Sells 770 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,407.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RAMP stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 295,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.