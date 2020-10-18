JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

