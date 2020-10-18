JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

